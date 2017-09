Sugar Creek Fun Runs hosted a Youth Triathlon on Labor Day at the Sugar Creek I Clubhouse and Pool. The event saw 225 children ages 5-16 compete in a 100-meter pool swim, 4-mile bike and 1.3-mile run. Money raised will benefit the Greer Soup Kitchen and Frazee Center.

