Lyman recently added 10 new town codes to its Chapter 22, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions.

At the regular March 13 meeting, Lyman Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance amending town code chapter 22 to add sections 22-21 through 22-31.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.