Lyman’s next regular municipal election will be in 2019, following a council decision Monday night.

Council unanimously approved to draft an ordinance extending council terms to 2019 and the mayor’s term to 2021, moving elections to November of odd-numbered years.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.