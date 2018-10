Rosie’s Hotdogs had its annual Mill Hill Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 6. Pictured: Tracy Hooker holds pictures made for Rosie while Keith Genoble, Larry Waddell and Charlton Eugene Miller Jr. (left to right) look on.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.