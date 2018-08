Megan Hall of Greer competed at Nationals in Orlando, Florida, July 19-22, and was crowned MAR USA Miss Teen USA. She also won national spokesmodel for sharing her platform, national rising Star award and National love supreme for her volunteering with herĀ platform.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.