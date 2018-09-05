Miss Travelers Rest will perform her talent at Spring Showcase

The Second Annual Dance Without Limits Spring Showcase will feature former student Emily Holbert, Miss Travelers Rest 2018.

Holbert, who is raising funds for local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, will perform her talent at The Logos Theatre, located at 80 School St. in Taylors, on May 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“They make sure that donated funds stay local,” Holbert said of CMN, “which means that we help kids and families right here in our community.”

Bringing her love for family and community, Holbert will be performing her talent at both Showcase performances.

“We are thrilled to have Miss Travelers Rest come during her service tour, because one of our core values at the studio is ‘Seek to Serve,’” said Beth Bradley, owner and director of Dance Without Limits. “It is wonderful to continue a relationship with our students and we are so proud of Emily. She is a great role model for our dancers.”

The Spring Showcase will also celebrate the end of a successful second year for the growing Dance Without Limits. Having doubled the number of dancers in a year, the studio has had to split up the performances. The youngest dancers, ages two to eight, will perform at 2 p.m. and will bring the “aww” factor to their performances.

“I can’t wait to see my daughter in her princess ballerina costume,” said Georgia Hammett, a first-year dance mom. “She absolutely loves to dance and loves Miss Beth.”

The evening performance will showcase Limitless Friends; a class that is specifically for students with disabilities. They will be performing “We Go Together” from Grease and are sure to get the audience on their feet. Both performances will include a Daddy Daughter Dance routine that dads and their dancing daughters have been practicing since January.

Established in 2016, Dance Without Limits is a recreational dance studio that believes that dance is for everybody, regardless of age, shape, size, or ability. The positive learning environment offers excellent technical training and inspiring choreography using age-appropriate music and costuming. From ages 18 months to 18 years, the studio wants each student’s dance possibilities to be limitless.

If you would like to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, or would like more information about Miss Travelers Rest, visit missamericaforkids.org/Donate/emilyrholbert. For more information about the Spring Showcase or the studio, please contact Beth Bradley at 412-7788 or email at beth@dancewithoutlimits.co.

