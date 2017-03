After a two-year search, North Greenville University has named a new president.

“This is a historic day in the life of North Greenville,” said Bill Tyler, chairman of the university’s board of trustees. “This is only the eighth president we have had at North Greenville.”

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.