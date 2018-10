Micah Owens did his best to haul a pumpkin during the Fall Farm Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the new location of Harp & Shamrock Croft, LLC, in Wellford. Festivities included a food truck, animals, pumpkins, live music, vendors, crafts, face painting and baked goods.

