Officials say residential growth is continuing in the City of Greer, with 25 communities added since 2013.

Residential zoning permits have increased for three consecutive years. Permits totaled 247 in 2014, 280 in 2015 and 426 in 2016. Residential lots available were 1,242 in 2014, decreasing to 647 in 2015 and rising to 800 in 2016.