Robinson’s legacy remembered

The day his brother Jordan died, Justin Robinson knew he would be telling his story for the rest of his life.

“Jordan was ordinarily extraordinary,” Justin said. “He wasn’t rich and he didn’t go to the moon, he was a team player and a man of the people. He did the small things well - he worked incredibly hard and he was kind to people.”

A former North Greenville basketball player, Jordan passed away in 2008 after battling a rare form of cancer known as Epithelioid Sarcoma.

Four years later, his brother Justin set out on a journey.

“In January, 2012, I packed up my 94 Maroon Toyota Previa minivan and started on what would become an eight year journey making a documentary. This project completely engulfed my life, day and night. I was on a diet from everything else in my life. It definitely deserved that level of attention, not only because of the quantity of footage, but emotionally.”

The documentary, titled “My Brother Jordan,” was released last week.

“I did 100+ interviews and I didn’t find one person who had fault with Jordan,” Justin recalled. “He truly was just that kind of person where you couldn’t not like him. He wasn’t the life of the party, or centerstage in the limelight. He was always in the background doing the loving work for others. I made this film to give him his lifetime achievement award for being the best brother to me.”

The documentary details Jordan’s early years and life as one of four brothers. It was a new kind of project for Justin, who normally makes narrative films.

“This was a unicorn of a project that only I could ride. I had never made a documentary before this, so it was a journey to say the least,” he said.

“Watching a film like this is not an easy ask, because most people are scared to feel deeply. They’ve repressed their once heavy hearts so deeply, that pulling that anchor up is too difficult. That said, Jordan is an example of someone who had cancer, but he didn’t have a character arch of becoming a ‘good’ person only because he got cancer. The disease didn’t change him. He was Jordan through the end just the same. This film is fearless in its look at the reality of death and sorrow, but it’s also just as fearless in its joy and appreciation of laughter, which is exactly how Jordan was.”

Justin said his project has been received well and has allowed him to connect with others on a deeper level.

“I’ve heard from people all over the world — friends and strangers alike, in shared tears, laughter and stories of death that shaped them,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming for me because I’ve been living with this project as if it was the secret truth of the past that everyone else had somewhat forgotten about. Now that it’s out there, it’s been brilliant to see and hear from those who now remember the truth of the matter - Jordan. That truth is an open treasure chest for a lot of those who knew him.

“Pictures fade over time and this project keeps the color of Jordan’s legacy bright as it can be,” Justin added. “For those that never met Jordan, or even me — it’s a window into the bond of brotherhood and even a unique bond at that.

You will be better for watching it and getting to become friends with Jordan. He’s worth knowing.”

My Brother Jordan is available to watch for free on Vimeo and YouTube.

billy@greercitizen.com | 877-2076