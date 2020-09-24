Rock the Village set for Saturday

A community Rock the Village event is coming to Greer on Saturday with live music, food, and trivia.

On September 26, Welcome Home Upstate with TRG communities will be hosting a free outdoor concert.

The event will include live music from The Tailgate Homeboys, a food truck from Table 301, and trivia throughout the night for the chance to win t-shirts.

This event will be held in O’Neal Village at 25 Noble Street, Greer, from 7-10 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to this free event, simply bring chairs or blankets and respect social distancing guidelines.