Sweet ride
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:56 Staff Reports
Greer Community Ministries (GCM) raised just over $50,000 during the annual Benson Classic Car Show, on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Greer First Baptist Church, located at 201 W. Poinsett Street, Greer.
