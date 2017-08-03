Toppled
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 15:49 Staff Reports
Green Pond Baptist Church near Reidville sustained damage from a rain/hail storm last Wednesday. Pastor Ricky Vines said about 45 members were present in the fellowship hall when the storm hit.
