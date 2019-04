New Hope Freedom to hold easter event

New Hope Freedom will hold an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Greer City Park.

Over 15,000 eggs will be “hid” during the event. Drawings will be held for six bicycles.

