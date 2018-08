Apalache Baptist plans day trip for Aug. 13

A day trip is in the planning stage for either Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC or Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, TN for Monday, Aug. 13. Details will be announced later.

The senior group plan to eat out on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Pete’s Restaurant in Greer.

