Joyful Harps Concert set for Dec. 18

Grace Baptist Church in Taylors will host a Joyful Harps Concert on Friday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Join Heather and Raquelle for an evening of traditional Christmas carols played on twin celtic harps. The concert is free and open to the public.

