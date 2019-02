NGU to host Work As Worship Retreat

North Greenville University will host a live stream of the second annual Work as Worship Retreat event on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Tim Brashier Campus, located at 405 Lancaster Ave, Greer.

