United Christian Church to hold revival

United Christian Church is holding a revival with Danny Emerson and Don Warren on Friday and Saturday, January 17-18, at 7 p.m. each evening at 105 Daniel Avenue in Greer.

For more information, call (864) 518-0152 or (864) 293-1446.

