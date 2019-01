Worldwide speaker holding services

Peter Kumar, worldwide speaker and teacher, will be conducting monthly services the first Friday of each month beginning Friday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at Glad Tidings Tabernacle. located at 100 Oneal Rd in Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.