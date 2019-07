Double Springs hosting kids summer program

Double Springs Baptist Church is hosting S.A.M.S. (Storytime, Art, Music and Sports) Club for Kidz every other Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. with the final date set for August 7 (Family Night).

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.