Trinity Bible

to host VBS

Vacation Bible School “Operation Arctic” is taking place this week until June 16 nightly from 6:15-8:30 p.m. at the church, located at 205 N. Suber Rd, Greer.

For more information, visit www.trinitybiblegreer.org.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.