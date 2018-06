Red, White and You 2018

Hosted by Fairview

Fairview Baptist Church is hosting its annual Red, White and You event on Saturday, June 23, from 7 p.m. until dark, at Fairview Park, across from Ingles on 290.

There will be food trucks, free drinks (tea, lemonade, & water), music, games, and fireworks.



