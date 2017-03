Jason Crabb in concert at Broome March 31

Jason Crabb will be in concert at Broome High School on March 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 237-3214. Cost is $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP Seating.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.