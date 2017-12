Christmas Concert coming Saturday, Dec. 2

The Gap Creek Singers are bringing in the holiday season with their annual Christmas Concert, set for Dec. 2.

The group will perform on Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 School Street in Greer, with a combination of both sacred and secular.

