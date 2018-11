O’Neal Baptist Church to hold Revival

O’Neal Baptist Church is holding a Revival from Nov. 11-14, beginning on Sunday with services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 3420 N Hwy 101, Greer. Services will continue Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. with special singing each night.

The preacher is Dr. Tim Fowler.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.