Blue Ridge Baptist

To host bazaar

Blue Ridge Baptist Church will host the annual church bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come and visit for morning coffee and biscuits. Also, shop the country store for old time home canned goods and a fantastic bake sale.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.