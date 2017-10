Fall Festival

Set for Oct 25

Fairview Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Fairview Park, located across from Ingles on Highway 290.

There will be games, inflatables, trunk or treat, candy, prizes, and music.

