Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 31

Covenant United Methodist Church is hosting CovFest 2020 in drive-thru style on Saturday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1310 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer.

For more information, visit www.covuc.org/fest.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.