Yard sale at

Liberty UMC

Liberty United Methodist Church is having a huge yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 4276 Highway 414 in Landrum.

For more information, contact Deneise Branyon at 313-1285.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.