Glad Tidings to hold fundraiser

Glad Tidings is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 10, with the yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. (rain or shine).

There will also be $5 Hamburger plates and $5.50 Cheeseburger Plates available from 11 a.m. until.

