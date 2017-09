Grace UMC to start Family 101 class

Family 101: Back to the Basics is a nine-week study for strengthening families.

Grace United Methodist Church is proud to offer this course to the Greer Community on Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 6, at 6:45 p.m.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.