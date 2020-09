Northwood Baptist to host Memorial Service

Northwood Baptist Church is hosting a 9-11 Memorial Service on Sunday, September 13, at 6 p.m. at 888 Ansel School Road.

The Memorial Service will honor those who lost their lives in the 9-11 tragedy where terrorist flew two planes into the World Trade Towers in 2001.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.