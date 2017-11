Bethel UMC men honored Mr. Willie Rowe, Jr., on Sunday, Nov. 19, for over 50 years of service to the church and community in outreach. Above: James Dean, left, shakes hands with Rowe after presenting him a token of appreciation for his service to the church. Left: Rowe and his wife, Beverly.



