Greer residents attended the International Festival at Greer City Park last Saturday. The event, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, featured a variety of food options, crafts and demonstrations from dozens of countries around the world. The City of Greer hosted more than 40 vendors during the event.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.