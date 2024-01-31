Arterburn to run for Greenville County Coroner

For Dale Arterburn, his decision to run for Greenville County Coroner didn’t happen overnight.

It’s been a long-running process, he says, one for which his 27 years serving with the Greer Police Department have helped prepare him well.

“My career has prepared me to step into this role, to change the face of the coroner’s office in Greenville,” said Arterburn. “We’re going to bring a betterment of life to Greenville County. To sit back idly by and watch things happen and not take this leap, I couldn’t do that.”

It’s been a long road for Arterburn to get here.

After graduating from Mauldin High School in 1993, Arterburn enlisted with the South Carolina Army National Guard. Upon completing his basic army training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and his advanced training in Air Defense Artillery School at Fort Bliss, Texas, he rose through the ranks to Specialist as a Stinger Missile Firer.

While enlisted in the Army, he attended college and obtained an associate degree in Public Service, majoring in Criminal Justice. He was honorably discharged after fulfilling his six years of service.

Arterburn has worked for nearly three decades with the Greer Police Department, most recently as a detective. He’s spent the last 21 years investigating violent crimes, which includes all death investigations. He has thousands of hours of advanced training in investigations, interviews, and interrogations.

He was honored as the Greer Police Officer of the Year in 2003.

“My countless hours, classrooms, years on the job, and service to the community have set me up very well to take on this challenge,” said Arterburn. “I believe I am as qualified as anyone for this role.”

Arterburn was inspired to run for coroner after seeing one of his friends run for office last election and nearly win. Stacey Owens ran a tight race with longtime incumbent Parks Evans before falling just short.

Evans announced last year he would not seek re-election after serving for 30 years. Arterburn decided that now was his time.

“It was a big realization for me to see that someone could go up against such a long-serving candidate and generate so much support,” said Arterburn. “That was eye-opening.”

Arterburn describes himself as a “family man” and says they’re all right by his side in this journey. He’s been married to his wife, Michelle, for 27 years. He has two kids, Camden (age 23) and Morgan (age 15). Morgan is the star pitcher for Greer’s softball team.

Arterburn is running on a conservative Republican platform. He vows to serve the role of coroner with “transparency” and to use taxpayer finances “appropriately and efficiently.”

He hesitates to give all his platforms away so early in the race, but he promises one thing to the people of Greer: he will be proactive in saving lives instead of reactive.

“You can’t put a price on saving a life,” Arterburn said. “We’ve got plans we want to put in place that will be humongously beneficial.”

Arterburn hopes to generate as much support as possible from his fellow Greer residents. So far, he’s making good progress.

Since announcing his campaign on Jan. 12, he’s amassed nearly 500 Facebook followers and 200 shares on his campaign announcement.

Arterburn knows the race will be a long one, but he’s prepared and believes he has what it takes.

“I’ve got faith and miles and miles of heart to do this,” said Arterburn. “I’ve got the mindset of never quitting and fulfilling what needs to be done. If elected, I hope to leave things better than I found them. That’s always my goal.”

The Republican primary will take place on June 11. If Arterburn wins that, he’ll go to the general election on Nov. 5.

To learn more about Arterburn’s campaign, visit daleforcoroner.com or Arterburn for Coroner on Facebook.