The fourth annual Greer Centennial Lions Club Bass Fishing Tournament, held April 29 on Lake Robinson, raised $6,500 for Prisma Health’s Camp Buddy and $2,000 for Fishers of Men.

Forty-two boats participated in the event.

Winners of the tournament included:

1st: Bobby and Brady Thornton (19.40 lbs.)

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.