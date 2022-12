BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic Monday, Nov. 21, at 5050 Wade Hampton Blvd.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, and total joint replacement programs.

