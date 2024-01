This year, The Greer Citizen covered the most talked-about council actions, the 2023 general election, and everything between Rosie’s last day in business to the iconic Opry House’s return to Cannon Street. Catch up on the biggest local news of 2023 in our annual Year In Review.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.