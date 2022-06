A community blood drive will be held inside the Gunter Theater lobby on June 19 from 2-7 p.m. during the Peace Center’s Juneteenth Celebration. As the sole blood provider for all Upstate hospitals, donating blood with The Blood Connection is the only way to ensure blood donations stay local and help this community.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.