United Christian to hold

Ladies Gathering

United Christian Church will hold a Ladies Gathering on April 19, at 7 p.m., and April 20, at 10:30 a.m.

The event will feature Host Pastor Bobbie Campbell and Guest Speaker Margie Nix.

The church is located at 105 Daniel Ave. in Greer.



