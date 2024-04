Mike Williams Comedy Night

set at Cross Roads

Cross Roads Baptist Church is hosting Mike Williams for a Comedy Night.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the church.

The church is located at 705 Anderson Bridge Road, Greer.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.