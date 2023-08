The Regals and Friends

concert set Aug. 24

An Evening with The Regals and Friends is set for Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. at Northwood Baptist Church.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert will feature The Regals with Jeff and Sheri Easter.

The church is located at 888 Ansel School Road in Greer.



