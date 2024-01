Taylors First Baptist

to host David Phelps

Taylors First Baptist will host 12-time Dove award-winning vocalist David Phelps on January 20.

The show will begin at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

The show will feature comedian Mickey Bell and vocalist Sandi Patty.



