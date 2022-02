True Life to hold

yard sale, BBQ lunch

True Life Church will hold an Indoor Church Yard Sale & BBQ Lunch on Saturday, Feb. 5, 9-until.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The church is located at 12924 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Duncan, SC 29334.

For more information, call 765-914-7496.

