Northwood to host

music groups

Northwood Baptist Church is hosting The Kingdom Heirs and The Regals on Friday, February 18, from 7-10 p.m. at 888 Ansel School Road in Greer.

The evening will include quartet music as The Kingdom Heirs make one of their yearly appearances away from Dollywood.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.