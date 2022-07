Springwell Church

to hold Kidz Camp

Springwell Church will hold Kidz Camp July 24-28, 6-8:30 p.m.

For those who have completed K5 through those who have completed 5th grade, the event will feature a high energy Large Group Time with loud music, crazy games, lighting effects, and non-stop fun.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.