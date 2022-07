O’Neal Church of God

to host shop

O’Neal Church of God is hosting a shop on July 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for parents to purchase baby and children’s items, clothes, diapers, baby equipment and more.

The church is located at 3794 Berry Mill Road, Greer.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.