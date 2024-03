Southside Baptist

to hold Easter event

Southside Baptist will hold an Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will include an egg hunt, inflatables, crafts, light refreshments, and more.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.