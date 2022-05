His Vineyard

to hold Car Show

His Vineyard is hosting the 8th annual His Vineyard Benefit Car Show on Saturday, May 28, from 12-3 p.m.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with awards at 2:30 p.m.

His Vineyard Church is located at 656 Arlington Road, Greer.

All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.



