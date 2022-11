TRBA collecting

prison packs

Each year, Three Rivers Baptist Association (TRBA) partners with the SC Baptist Convention to provide Christmas packs to prisoners across South Carolina.

Due to security concerns, pack the gifts specifically as described.

All prisoner packs are due by November 27.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.